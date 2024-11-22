Buildrite Cup: Sinclair squares off with Handyfix in pivotal game
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two unbeaten teams will clash in a marquee matchup in the ongoing ‘Buildrite Cup 2024’ of the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) this Saturday, November 23, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus gymnasium.
The United Architects of the Philippines (UAP)-Sinclair and the Mechanical Engineers-B Handyfix will clash in the 9:10 PM match in Bracket B.
READ MORE:
Cesafi basketball: 4 exciting matches set ahead of All-Star Sunday
UAAP: ‘Praying’ UE Warriors big Ateneo supporters vs Adamson
Cesafi: CRMC Mustangs deny CIT-U Wildcats’ Final Four hopes
Both teams are tied in Bracket B’s team standings with an impressive 3-0 slates.
This pivotal matchup will shake up Bracket B’s standings with Kyle Esbra to lead Handyfix after topscoring his team in their 68-65 win over Stopgap last weekend with 12 markers.
Meanwhile, Miguel Cenabre will try to impose his presence in the shaded area after leading Sinclair to their 75-72 victory over Natica with a 21 point, 11-rebound double-double outing.
Before Sinclair and Handyfix’s game, Natica aims for a bounceback win by taking on Readycrete in the first game at 6:30 PM. Both teams hold a 1-2 slate, followed by Stopgap (1-2) and Rubberstop’s (0-3) game at 7:50 PM.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.