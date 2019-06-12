PRO-7 joins in commemorating PH’s 121st Independence Day

Cebu City, Philippines—Members of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) joined the whole nation in celebrating the country’s 121st Independence Day on Wednesday morning, June 12, 2019, at the Camp Sergio Osmeña along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City.

Spearheading the commemoration were PRO-7 director Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of the Regional Internal Affairs Services (RIAS) Police Brigadier General Noel Gillamac, and other police officials.

During the short program, Sinas read to members of the police force a message from Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Oscar Albayalde.

“Sa araw na ito, ipinagbubunyi natin hindi lamang ang kagitingan at katapangan ng ating mga bayaning lumaban para makamit ang kalayaan, kundi ng ating mga makabagong bayani na patuloy ring naglilingkod at nagaalay ng dugo’t pawis para sa kaligtasan, kaayusan at kaunlaran ng ating bayan,” part of Albayalde’s message read.

The theme for this year’s celebration of Independence Day is “Kalayaan 2019: Tapang ng Bayan, Malasakit sa Mamamayan.”

Albayalde, in his message, reminded the police force in the region to continue with their mission to ensure public safety.

“Bilang hepe at ama ng Pambansang Pulisya, hinihikayat ko ang bawat miyembro ng kapulisan na maghandog ng higit pang makabuluhan, matapat, at masigasig na paglilingkod sa mamamayan,” Albayalde said in his message.

“Panahon muli upang paigtingin ang ating pagkakaisa at sama-samang isulong ang ating misyon tungo sa tunay na kaayusan, kapayapaan at kaligtasan ng bawat lansangan at komunidad sa buong bansa.”

WATCH: The releasing of 121 doves initiated by Police Regional Office Central Visays director Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas and chief of the Regional Internal Affairs Services Police Brigadier General Noel Gillamac during the commemoration of the Philippines’ 121st Independence Day on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Camp Sergio Osmeña along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City. | Benjie Talisic #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年6月11日周二

Aside from the flag-raising ceremony, the program also included a ceremonial releasing of 121 doves headed by Sinas and other police officials to mark the 121 years of the country’s independence. /bmjo