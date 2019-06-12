CCLEC reports completion of piling works for pylons of main bridge

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 8.5 kilometer Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) project made another milestone with the completion of all bored piles for the pylons of the main bridge.

In a press statement, Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) President and General Manager Allan Alfon said that the project is “more visible now, particularly for those passing by the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) viaduct.”

Alfon said that as of today, June 12, the concrete pours for the pile caps of the two towers between Mactan Channel are almost done, after which, self-climbing formworks for the building of the twin pylons or towers will follow. Piling works for the main bridge’s support anchors have also been completed.

He said that onshore piling continues for the Cordova viaduct from the temporary causeway while construction of the CSCR ramps, columns, and piers are ongoing while embankment works are also ongoing for the permanent causeway.

The construction project has so far employed 1, 519 personnel.

“We are delighted to give this update that we have hurdled this major milestone of completing the piling works for the pylons of the main bridge and almost done with the large concrete pouring for the pile caps. We are working hand in hand with our team to complete the works on the other components of the project and be able to deliver the CCLEX, as committed, in 2021,” Alfon said.

The 30-billion bridge project will have two lanes on both sides and will feature the main navigation span twin pylon stay cable bridge, viaduct approach bridges on Cebu City and Cordova sides, CSCR on and off ramps, causeway and a toll plaza.

Since the area where the bridge is ongoing construction is a passageway for sea vessels leaving and headed for the ports of Cebu City, CCLEC made sure that “the span and height of the bridge will allow large vessels to pass underneath and the link is expected to serve at least 50,000 vehicles daily.”

“It will also give Cordova direct access to Cebu City and is envisioned to decongest the traffic in the two existing bridges and provide faster link between Mactan island and mainland Cebu,” said the CCLEC press statement.

The bridge will be designed with a lighted cross on top of the pylons to symbolize Cebu’s significant role as the cradle of the Catholic devotion, it added.

CCLEC, a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) that was responsible for the constriction of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and the Subic Clark Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) projects, among others, will build, operate and maintain CCLEX under a joint venture agreement with the local governments of Cebu City and Cordova town.

They broke ground of the CCLEX project on March 2, 2017 and awarded the “Design and Build” contract to Cebu Link Joint Venture (CLJV) on December 19, 2017.

Civil works for the toll bridge project started on July 5, 2018.

On Feb. 7, 2019, CCLEC held a signing ceremony for the 15-year omnibus loan and security agreement with the Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation, Development Bank of the Philippines, Robinsons Bank Corporation, Union Bank of the Philippines, Bank of the Philippine Islands and Security Bank Corporation. The remaining funding requirements for the project will be shouldered by the company.

CCLEX is MPTC’s first expressway project that is located outside Luzon and the first public-private partnership project with the local government units of Cebu City and Cordova.