Five things that keep you cool in a sizzling hot weather

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Brace for more intense heat as the weather bureau forecasts more humid weather this week!

Prolonged exposure to outside heat can lead you to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion, heat rash, heat cramps, or worst, heatstroke.

Of course, you don’t want to end up like that, do you? Well, If you are wondering how to beat the heat, then here are some tips on how to do that.

Below, we’ve listed some of the things that you should put in your bag to make sure you are well protected from the heat of the sun!

1. Bring an umbrella with you — Weather sometimes is unpredictable. It may rain now but later you feel extreme discomfort due to intense temperature. If that is the case, you must make it into a habit to put your an umbrella inside your bag. If your bag is small, then the best choice for you are those collapsible ones!

2. Don’t forget to apply an SPF15+ UVA/UVB sunscreen — Well, nowadays, you cannot fully rely on the power of the ozone layer to protect your skin from those harmful ultraviolet A and B radiation (UVA and UVB) as it has been gradually depleted. Not to mention the possibility to have skin cancer due to prolonged exposure to the sun. Grab those powerful yet lightweight sunscreens to prevent discoloration and dark spots from the sun damage.

3. Be hydrated! Make sure you fill your water bottle – Based on scientific study, up to 60 percent of the human body is water. Just imagine if you failed to drink 8 glasses a day. You probably cannot think properly! It is advised to practice a water drinking habit to be hydrated daily!

4. Secure an extra T-shirt inside your bag — If we talk about hot weather, you can probably think about. . . . Of course, sweat! Just imagine, you are on your way to work and walking under the heat of the sun. Then you failed to bring your umbrella and sunglasses with you. A disaster, isn’t it? Well, having an extra T-shirt inside your bag will definitely be a lifesaver.

5. Bring a clean pocket handkerchief — Aside from an extra T-shirt, a good clean hanky can come in handy when you talk about wiping off your sweat and dirt off on your face or hands. A best pick for sweat absorption is cotton. Secure one in your pocket to keep you cool and clean all day!

Always put in mind that health is your topmost priority. Being equipped with this arsenal can help you stay off the heat.

It is better to be ready than sorry . . . right?/dbs