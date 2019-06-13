Pagasa: Brace for more humid weather, high temperatures this week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The state weather bureau on Thursday, June 13, warned the public to take extra precautions as temperatures are expected to continue to rise in Cebu this week.

Nedz Salatrero, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) weather specialist, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that the temperature would be expected to rise between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius with an average heat index of 42 degrees Celsius until Sunday, June 16.

Heat index is a measure indicating the level of discomfort an average person will experience due to the combined effects of the temperature and humidity of the air.

Salatrero added that as of 12:53 p.m. today, June 13, they recorded a scorching temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius with a heat index of 43 degrees Celsius in Cebu.

Read more: Cebu’s weather still very humid – Pagasa

“Diri sa Visayas wala’y major weather system nga maka apekto [sa panahon]. So in the morning, init gyud ta kay wa ta’y nakita’ng LPA (low pressure area) or mga bagyo nga possible nga makahatag nato’g uwan,” Salatrero added.

(So far, there is no major weather system that can affect our weather here in Visayas area. So in the morning, expect high temperature especially we don’t see any low-pressure area (LPA) or typhoon that can possibly generate rain)

Salatrero also advised the public especially during the weekend to refrain from being fully exposed from the sun to avoid dehydration and heat exhaustion.

“And if dili malikayan kay naa tay outdoor activities, mas maayo magdala ta’g mga payong and we always hydrate our body by drinking water and wear comfortable clothing,” Salatrero said.

(If we have outdoor activities, it is better to bring an umbrella and always hydrate our body by drinking water. Wear also comfortable clothing.)/dbs