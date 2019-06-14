Cesafi Partner’s Cup: SWU-Phinma eyes second win, faces struggling CIT-U

Games Saturday:

University of San Carlos Gym

12:30 p.m. – OCCCI-CIT-U vs. Tough Gear-SWU (HS)

2 p.m. – Hotel Fortuna-UC vs. Cebu Elite-USC (HS)

3:30 p.m. – SWU-Phinma vs. Tough Gear-CIT-U (College)

5 p.m. – Cebu Landmasters-USC vs USJ-R (College)

Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras will be looking for its second win in a row when they tangle with the reeling Tough Gear-Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the University of San Carlos (USC) gym.

Even without ace guard Shaquille Imperial, the Cobras of head coach Mike Reyes flourished against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars last weekend as they handed last season’s runners-up an 81-72 beating.

Cagayan de Oro-native Red Cachuela led the Cobras in that game with 17 points while Senegalese wingman Lamine Thiam debuted nicely with 16 markers. Veteran forward Dyll Roncal added 10 for the Cobras.

CIT-U, meanwhile, has had a rough go at the start of its campaign in this competition, getting blown out in its first two games.

The Wildcats first suffered a 62-92 rout at the hands of the University of the Visayas (UV), before getting pummelled by the University of Cebu (UC) last Thursday, 69-85.

In the other college game, the Cebu Landmasters-USC and USJ-R will try to get on the winning track when they face off at 5 p.m. /bmjo