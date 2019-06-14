SSS to 13 Mandaue establishments: Settle obligations or face charges in court

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Thirteen establishments in Mandaue City were ordered by the representatives of the Social Security System (SSS) to settle their obligations or face charges before the court.

Helen Solito, senior vice president for SSS Visayas Operations Group, told reporters that these establishments were subjected to their Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) program after they have violated the Republic Act 11199 or the Social Security Act of 2018.

“The objective of the program is to remind employers on their obligations to their employees,” Solito said.

13 establishments

Establishments that were visited by SSS includes Clint Kamms Corp., Phialo Trading Corporation, EFM Staffing, Cherryl Serino/Cheronn and Cherren, Galvez Dioquino Domingo Jr/Soko Motorcycle Parts, Giardini del Sole, E-Style & Inspiration in Photography, YSS Motor Shop, Unishop Enterprises, Unite General Merchandise Inc., RLB Apparel Shop, Cebruery, Artisanal Ales and Lagers Production, and Ma. Consuelo Food Service.

These companies have either not registered their businesses, have been practicing underpayment or have not remitted the contribution of their employees.

Show-cause orders were also posted within these establishments and were ordered to settle their obligations within 15 days.

She said that before resorting to issuance of a show-cause order, the SSS had already sent billing letters and demand letters to these establishments.

“This will also serve as deterrent to others and hopefully, they will be discouraged to do the same. This will serve as a warning,” she added.

Condonation program

Lawyer Alberto Montalbo, SSS-Visayas Central 1 Division acting head, also said that they would proceed with filing criminal charges against the employers if they would fail to comply with the show-cause order.

“We will give them a chance. They can proceed to the nearest SSS to pay their obligations either through cash or installment,” Montalbo said.

He also encouraged employers to avail of their condonation program, which had started in March this year and would end on September 1, 2019.

Under the condonation program, employers will no longer pay the 2 percent monthly penalty.

Employers who violate the R.A. 11199 may face the sanction of P5,000 to P20,000 monetary penalty and six years and 1 day to 12 years imprisonment if they are proven guilty.

Giardini del Sole

Giovanni Boschi, Giardini del Sole owner, admitted in an interview that his company had sometimes not been able to pay the contributions of his employees to the SSS.

Giardini del Sole is a wooden furniture manufacturing company located at Barangay Alang-alang in Mandaue City.

“This is because we are facing crisis. In fact, from more than 800 employees, we are now down at 280 employees,” Boschi said.

But he promised to pay his obligations, even if he needs to lend some money.

He also expressed his gratitude to SSS after they promised to assist him in availing the condonation program./dbs