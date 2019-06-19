UC’s Menina making most out of stint with Max4-Birada Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines—After being away from the national spotlight for two years, flashy Darrell Shane Menina reintroduced himself in a huge way during the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Patriot’s Cup as he bannered the Max4-Birada Cebu squad of coach Dondon Hontiveros.

Showcasing the deft moves that made him such a hot recruit by Mapua and National University, Menina was on fire last Saturday, June 15, 2019, as he led Cebu to a 1-1 win-loss record capped by a dominant win over Vigan.

Now playing for the University of Cebu (UC), Menina said he didn’t hesitate when asked if he would like to play 3×3 ball for Cebu by Hontiveros.

“Sa Chooks naman, binigyan ako ng opportunity ni coach Dondon (Hontiveros) na makalaro. Ginrab ko yung opportunity na binigay niya para sa future ko,” said Menina. “Sarap ng feeling. Ngayon, naglaro kami in front of my hometown. Tapos taga-Visayas, dala rin namin sa liga na ito.”

Although it was his first time to suit up in the Chooks-to-Go tilt, Menina had no trouble adapting to the 3×3 style of play and added that it was really a dream come true for him.

“First time ko mag-3x. Pangarap ko ito dati pa eh. May basketball court kami sa namin dati pero halfcourt lang. Tagal ko ng gusto maglaro ng 3x kasi nga nakikita ko sa TV na lumalaki na yung larong ito. Last conference dapat kasama ko sila Rey (Suerte) kaso may isang player na gusto ni coach palaruin kaya nag-give way ako. Pero gusto ko talaga maglaro dito kaya sumali ako.”

Now that he has had a taste of 3×3 action, Menina is hungry for more, especially now that he has more motivation to do well and chase the lucrative prize money in this competition.

“Para sa family ko rin kasi may anak na rin ako. Inspired ako maglaro para sa kanya at makabalik ng Manila pag may offer.” /bmjo