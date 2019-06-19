CPPO works with NBI to investigate minor’s death in Badian

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) is in close coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) in response to the request of a father in Badian town to investigate the alleged suicide of his nine-year-old son.

Neri Boy Agravante, the child’s father, did not believe that his son took his own life and sought the help of outgoing Cebu Provincial Vice Governor Agnes Magpale to help with the fees to be incurred for the boy’s autopsy that requested on Monday, June 17.

He requested an autopsy from the Badian police but he was told he needed at least P8,000.

Magpale promised that her office would shoulder the cost and help Agravante coordinate with NBI-7.

Initial investigation showed that the boy was found unconscious with a makeshift hammock’s rope tied around his neck.

He was found inside his grandmother’s house a few minutes past 2 p.m. on Friday, June 14, leading police to believe that the boy committed suicide.

On Monday, June 17, Police Colonel Manuel Abrugena, director of the CPPO, ordered the Badian police to conduct a deeper investigation of the incident.

Abrugena also offered a free autopsy at the CPPO’s Crime Laboratory.

However, Agravante chose the offer of the NBI-7 for an autopsy and investigation t.

The child’s body is with the NBI-7 as of press time.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Eleovar Marquez, CPPO public information officer, said that they conducting a parallel investigation with the NBI.

“We will conduct a parallel investigation on the incident although the NBI-7 will be the one conducting the autopsy. We will consider all possible angles,” said Marquez.

He said they received reports that Agravante is suspecting that the boy’s uncle had something to do with minor’s death.

He said they will be investigating the said uncle, whose name they refused to reveal, as the police will consider all the statements of the family in the course of the investigation.

Marquez said all results of their investigation will be shared to the NBI in order to hasten the investigation of both agencies. / celr