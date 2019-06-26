Priland reaches out to the young talents of tomorrow 

Homegrown developer Priland Development Corporation took part in the preparation of Brgy. Luz Daycare Center IV as it welcomes 85 kids for the school year 2019-2020.

As part of the company’s mission to build everyone’s aspirations, donations were made for the repainting of the said daycare center. Priland partnered with Brgy. Luz for their volunteer work as their soon-to-rise condominium project, Vertex Central, is just along the neighborhood.

Esteemed employees organized a short game and gave away bags with school supplies inside to the daycare pupils. Practicing sustainability, the bags were recycled tarpaulins from Priland’s marketing collaterals.

Priland Development Corporation volunteers helped in cleaning the daycare classroom to provide a clean, safe and conducive place for kids to learn and play.

This activity is not just a way of giving back to its young neighbors, but it also serves as a reminder to invest in the young as they have a bright future ahead of them.

“We believe that we have a big role in shaping the young minds. We are happy that we get the opportunity to give back to this young community,” said Priland president Ramon Carlo Yap.

Priland Development Corporation is the company behind developments such as Vertex Central, Northwoods Residences, Northwoods Place, Paseo Grove, and the Breeza series of developments. Learn more about the company by following them on Facebook and Instagram.