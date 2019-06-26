Kim Chiu, Xian Lim start work on ‘Love Thy Woman’ TV series

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana actress Kim Chiu and real-life boyfriend Xian Lim are now working on their upcoming series, “Love Thy Woman.”

Lim confirmed on his Instagram account that the first day of taping of their series was held on June 25, Tuesday.

“Day 1 #lovethywoman,” he captioned the photo of the show’s title on his Instagram account.

He also shared a video on his Instagram story the same day he announced their first working day.

Lim who was wearing a black shirt was taking a video of Chiu who was checking on her cellular phone.

“Hi,” Lim told Chiu wearing a floral dress while smiling on the video.

Dubbed as KimXi by their fans, the Cebuana actress also updated her followers through an Instagram story.

She also uploaded a video with a caption, “I see you.”

“Love Thy Woman” is KimXi’s television comeback which was announced by Dreamscape Television Entertainment in April.

So far, no official date yet has been announced for the premiere of the newest Kapamilya series.

Both worked in several Kapamilya shows before.

These included several series in the past like “The Story of Us” in 2016 and “My Binondo Girl” in 2011.

Completing the cast in the new TV series are Erich Gonzales, Ruffa Gutierrez, Eula Valdes, Christopher de Leon, Sunshine Cruz, Zsazsa Padilla, Jennifer Sevilla, Jana Victoria, Tim Yap, David Chua, and Chienna Filomeno./dbs