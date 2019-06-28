On reported divorce of ‘Song-Song’ couple, fans urged to ‘be understanding’

Cebu City, Philippines—Understanding is the best choice.

This is the piece advice of Kyren Cabellon, head of Cebu K-Pop Convention, to Cebuano fans who are affected with the reported divorce of Korean stars Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo due to differences in personality.

“Fans should always understand even if they do not know the whole story,” she added.

Caballen reminds them that a lot of things happen behind the camera and not all are shown in the public with what is really happening.

“Do not jump into conclusions or be biased on one party over the other. The main point is to understand. They also have their own personal battles,” she said.

Dubbed as ‘Song-Song’ couple, both got married in October 2017.

The two Korean stars are known for their performance in the Korean series, “Descendants of the Sun” in 2016.

Joong-ki played the role of Captain Yoo Si-jin who leads the South Korean Special Force Unit. Hye-Kyo, on the other hand, plays the character of Dr. Kang Mo-yeon.

At present, the Kapuso Network is doing a remake of the popular Korean series to be topbilled by Dingdong Dantes, Jasmine Curtis, and Rocco Nacino.

Dantes, Curtis, and Nacino will play Captain Yo Si-jin, Dr. Kang Mo-yeon, and Sargeant Seo Dae Young, respectively. /bmjo