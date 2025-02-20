DSWS backs Cebu City ordinance vs online sexual exploitation of children

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) expressed support on the proposed ordinance that aims to implement stringent measures against online sexual exploitation of children.

Portia Basmayor, DSWS officer-in-charge, commended the bill titled ‘An Ordinance Prohibiting Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children and Child Sexual

Abuse and Exploitation Materials in the City of Cebu.’

Also called as the Anti-OSEAC Ordinance, it was authored by Councilor James Anthony Cuenco.

In a letter sent and delibrated during the council’s regular session on Wednesday, Feb. 19, Basmayor said the bill would help promote a safer online environment for children.

“Because it underscores the importance of adults, children, and the whole of the community, and society in understanding of children’s online safety, and everyone’s responsibility to ensure a safe online environment for every child,” Basmayor said.

Cuenco’s proposal, if enacted, would introduce several new measures against online sexual exploitation, which included regulating establishments, particularly internet cafes.

It would also apply to all households, businesses, government agencies, and facilities in the city.

In addition, business owners, like internet cafés operators, will undergo an OSAEC seminar before applying or renewing a business permit.

The proposed ordinance also mandated DSWS to provide support for child abuse victims, and its aims to establish a Local Child Protection Response Center (LCPRC).

For violators, they will not only undergo mandatory OSAEC seminars but will also face penalties, ranging from P3,000 for the first offense to P5,000 or 6 months to one year imprisonment for repeat offenses.

They may also face suspension or revocation of permits for repeated violations.

READ: Access to porn, violent videos to be banned soon in Cebu City

Earlier this week, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia expressed his plans in forming a multi-agency task force against OSAEC.

Garcia also mentioned banning any online site where the public can access pornographic and violent materials.

He said that he would give a directive to the city administrator to inform that all public WiFi used in Cebu City Hall, including the public WiFi outside should have a ban on porn sites, among others, including sites that promote violent videos.

According to the Scale of Harm prevalence study, conducted by the International Justice Mission (IJM) and the University of Nottingham Rights Lab, in collaboration with survivors of this crime, that in 2022, approximately 500,000 Filipino children, or about 1 in every 100, were trafficked for the production of child sexual exploitation material (CSEM) for profit. / mme

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP