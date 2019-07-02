IBP Basketball League: Strong start for 1Cebu Lex Idols

Cebu City, Philippines—The 1Cebu Lex Idols enjoyed a victorious start in the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Basketball League 2019 First Conference as they thwarted the Dissenters Bad Boys, 53-51, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Capitol Parish Gym.

Fermin Pepito logged in a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds to go with four assists and two steals for the victorious side.

In other matches on opening day, the Gilas Defenders routed the Aniceta Red Vipers, 79-55.

Leading the way was Christopher Ang who had 15 points, seven boards, three assists and two steals.

The Pañeros also came away with a 72-68 win over the Rebels.

Spearheading the attack was Barrytone Busi who tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, two dimes, an assist and a steal.

And finally, the Spartans whooped the Young Lawyers Association of Cebu, Inc., 75-36.

Nate Garcia led the victor’s balanced attack with eight points, four boards, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots. /bmjo