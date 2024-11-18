Chelsea Manalo the first Miss Universe-Asia

CEBU CITY, Philippines— First of her kind.

Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo is not just a the first half-black and half-Filipino to represent the country in the most prestigious pageant in the universe, but also went home with a title that’s the first for the country.

Chelsea was named the first Miss Universe Asia 2024 an award that solidifies her elegance, stunning performance, her wit and confidence and not to mention, her unique Filipina beauty.

This is one of the new additions for this year’s edition of Miss Universe.

The organization announced the inclusion of continental queens during the launch of the 2024 competition, aiming to celebrate the beauty and culture of various regions.

This year’s continental queens are Miss Finland for Europe & the Middle East, Miss Peru for the Americas, and Miss Nigeria for Africa & Oceania, each radiating the essence of their regions.

Chelsea made it to the Top 30 but failed to advance to the next rounds.

Despite this, her journey is nothing short of inspiring. She may have fallen short of becoming the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe, but she has carved her place in history as the first-ever Miss Universe Asia.

While Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig is shining elegantly as she was crowned as this year’s Miss Universe. /END

Chelsea’s accomplishment reminds us that even in the face of challenges, breaking barriers and setting new standards are victories in their own right.

In a short clip posted on the Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook page, Chelsea shared a short and sweet message to her fans.

“Hello, maraming salamat! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas, we are making history as Miss Universe-Asia.”

Her historic win as Miss Universe Asia serves as an inspiration for future candidates and a testament to the Philippines’ place on the global stage.