A season’s greetings from The Reef Island Resort Mactan

Under the twinkling lights and along the coastal paradise of Mactan, The Reef Island Resort Mactan transforms into a radiant tropical holiday destination as its 12-foot-tall Christmas tree officially illuminates its fine confines just in time for its second year anniversary on November 12, 2024.

This architectural icon resting along the shores of Mactan, ushers in the holiday magic with a 12-foot tree draped with ornaments white as the island’s sand and blue as its tranquil waters.

“The Reef family will always strive to make this place a home for everyone. We will always make sure our humbled guests leave this place feeling the authentic local acts of service focused with the heart and soul of the destination with a sense of inclusivity rather than exclusivity,” cites Gerralyn Lizares, Resort Manager of The Reef Island Resort Mactan.

Lizares also added that the assemblage honors two memorable feats for the resort: the holiday season, which most of its patrons are looking forward to, and its second-year anniversary, a milestone signaling their continued service.

The ceremony seemingly imitates a scene straight out of a holiday postcard, where gentle tones of violin and cheerful melodies of Christmas carols accompany the tree lighting, establishing a vibrant space where family and friends can feel the warmth of the holiday.

From elegantly decorated pathways to shimmering ornaments that reflect the island’s vibrant colors, every detail is thoughtfully designed to create an enchanting atmosphere that celebrates both the warmth of the season and the allure of island life.

Plan your holiday getaway

With the holiday season right around the corner, now is the perfect time to plan your stay at The Reef Island Resort Mactan.

Imagine waking up to the gentle sound of waves and opening your curtains to a stunning sunrise over the crystal-clear waters of Mactan. Every room faces directly toward the ocean, giving you an exclusive, panoramic view that brings the beauty of the coast right into your personal sanctuary.

You may also unwind in the expansive infinity pool overlooking the ocean, where you can bask in the warmth of the sun and admire the serene view of the sea stretching endlessly before you.

Whether you’re seeking a serene escape, a festive celebration, or a luxurious retreat, the resort offers a setting that fulfills every holiday desire. Allow yourself to be transported into a tropical paradise that celebrates the magic of the season in an unforgettable way.

This holiday season, wander at The Reef Island Resort Mactan, a place that makes you feel like you’re in a snow-dusted paradise—minus the cold. For bookings and reservations, call (032) 466 0000, email [email protected], or message the official Facebook page of The Reef Island Resort Mactan.

