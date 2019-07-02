On his way to work, “fixer” shot dead in Duljo Fatima
By Benjie B. Talisic |July 02,2019 - 08:57 PM
CEBU CITY, Philippines―Hutch Abadia, 40, was on his way to work on board his motorcycle around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, when an unknown assailant shot him dead on C. Padilla Street, Barangay Duljo Fatima.
Police Staff Sergeant Ryan Panugaling of Mambaling Police Station, the case investigator, said that Abadia died even before medical officers could take him to a hospital.
Abadia is a resident of 5th Street in Barangay Duljo Fatima. He reportedly works as a fixer for a notary public.
Panugaling said Abadia was heading to work on his motorcycle when the gunman, who was also on another motorcycle, approached him and shot him on the head.
Abadia instantly fell on the ground as the suspects fled the sence.
Personnel from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) recovered one shell casing of a still-to-be-identified weapon.
Police are still investigating the motive of the killing. Authorities will also check the closed circuit television (CCTV) system in the area to check if this could help in solving the case. / celr
