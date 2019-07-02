“Office” feud: Radaza, Chan agree to settle dispute on July 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines—To stay or not to stay.

Lapu-Lapu City District Representative Paz Radaza made her choice to stay in the Office of the District Representative located within the city hall despite the Notice to Vacate issued by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Chan issued on Monday, July 1, the notice to Office of the District Representative directing Radaza and her staff to leave the premises of the office within 24 hours from receipt of the communication.

Chan, in his letter received by Radaza’s camp at 10:40 a.m., said he will use the space occupied by Radaza as the City Mayor’s office.

In her response to Chan, Radaza refused to heed the notice citing a city ordinance which states that the district representative should be provided with an office at the city hall.

The 24-hour ultimatum ended on Tuesday morning, July 2.

In the afternoon, personnel from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the General Services Office went to Radaza’s office and conducted an inventory of all city-owned items.

Police Colonel Limuel Obon, director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), said the standoff may go on until Thursday, July 4 since Radaza is still in Manila.

Obon said Chan has agreed to wait for Radaza’s arrival to settle this dispute.

Police personnel from the LLCPO also came to facilitate and ensure that there will be no commotion as Radaza’s staff remained holed up inside the office on Tuesday afternoon, July 2.

“The mayor asked for our reaction [forces] due to the standoff. I would like to resolve this matter peacefully,” said Obon.

Obon, who talked with both camps, said the parties agreed to wait for Radaza’s arrival on Thursday, July 4, to settle the dispute as Radaza’s staff members cannot make the decision to vacate the office.

The LLCPO has detailed three personnel from the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) outside the Office of the District Representative, which is just beside the Office of the Mayor, to maintain peace and order. / celr