Locsin says Philippines not allowing China to fish in EEZ

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said Wednesday that the Philippines is not allowing China to fish in the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the West Philippine Sea.

“That’s right, I’m saying, we’re not,” Locsin said when asked in an ABS-CBN News Channel interview.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said he had an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2016 allowing Chinese access to the Philippine’s EEZ.