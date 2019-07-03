Talisay City Aquastars hope for continuation of Gov’s Cup basketball tournament to defend title

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. expressed hope that Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia will continue the Governor’s Cup basketball tournament started by her predecessor, former governor and now Vice Governor Hilario Davide III.

The Talisay City Aquastars emerged as this year’s grand champion after they defended their 2018 championship title against the Mandaue City Ballers during the finals game in May.

Read More: Talisay Aquastars are Governor’s Cup champions anew

A Facebook post by the City of Talisay Public Information Office quoted Gullas saying that the province-wide basketball tournament has been proven helpful to youth.

Meanwhile, Gullas met with the Aquastars at his City Hall office this morning, July 3, for the formal turnover of the plaque and check worth P500, 000 which they won from the basketball tournament.

During their meeting, Aquastars Coach Rey Goria expressed concurrence with Mayor Gullas’ observation on how the basketball tournament has provided an opportunity for the youth to show off their skills.

Kendrick Abarquez, who was named this year’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), said that a continuation of the tournament will also allow the Aquastars to defend their championship title.