Garcia denies WT Construction’s request to pull out equipment from resource center project site

CEBU CITY, Philippines —After it was ordered to stop building the 20-story resource center, WT Construction Inc. asked the provincial government that it will be pulling out its survey instrument from the project site.

WTCI, the contractor of the P1.3-billion project, wrote to Governor Gwendolyn Garcia through General Services Office Assistant Head Bernard Calderon, informing her of their intent to pull out the equipment.

“In view of the stoppage of our project, we would like to inform you that we will be pulling out our survey instrument,” Project Coordinator Danilo Dela Cruz said in the letter dated July 2, 2019.

In her first day on office on July 1, Garcia issued an executive order directing for the immediate stoppage and permanent discontinuance of the project.

But Calderon, in an interview on Wednesday, July 3, said the governor has decided to deny WTCI permission from pulling out anything from the project site.

“As per instruction of the governor, walay makagawas nga anything nga naa inside [the site]. Walay makagawas nga mga equipment o bisag unsa nga mga butang diha,” Calderon said.

(As per the instruction of the governor, we will not allow the pulling out of anything inside the project site may it be heavy equipment or any material.)

Calderon added that no personnel of WTCI has also been allowed entry to the project site since the project was ordered stopped.

However, Calderon refused to bare why the governor decided not to allow the pulling out of the equipment.

During her site inspection on July 1, at least three heavy equipment were left in the project site. None of the workers, however, were present when Garcia came.

The inspection revealed that the project site, where the old Bureau of Agriculture Extension (Baex) Building used to stand, has been excavated several meters deep.

Garcia earlier said she wants the project site to be restored but with no cost to the province. She said that the persons responsible should be the one to restore it. /bmjo