PNP coup vs Duterte? No such plan, Albayalde assures

ZAMBALES, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde has assured President Rodrigo Duterte that the national police has no plans to stage a coup d’etat to unseat him.

“I can assure the President, public na wala pong planong ganyan ang PNP,” Albayalde told reporters after the closing ceremony of the PNP’s 30-day reformation program on Wednesday.

Albayalde gave the assurance after Duterte asked the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the PNP not to stage a coup during his term.

When asked where the President could have received information about the alleged coup, Albayalde said: “Hindi natin alam. The President has unlimited sources of information.”

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director, echoed Albayalde’s statement, noting the President’s high regard for police officers.

“Unang-una wala kaming plano. Ito ang Presidente nakita natin ang concern niya sa kasundaluhan, sa kapulisan at sa ating bayan. Grabe ang kanyang concern,” Eleazar said in a press conference at Cafe Adriatico. (Editor: Mike U. Frialde)