Ex Cesafi standouts gear up for PBA x Ginebra 3×3 national finals

Cebu City, Philippines—A three-man Cebu team will try to bring home the national title in the PBA x Ginebra 3×3 Tapang ng Tatluhan on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Robinsons Place Manila.

Representing Cebu are former Cesafi standouts Mark Panerio, formerly of the University of San Carlos and Southwestern University-Phinma, and ex-University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers Fritz Dajalos and James Ferraren.

They will be up against 15 other champions from all over the country with the national champion coming away with a whopping P250,000. The first runner-up will bag P50,000.

The championship game will be held on Sunday, during the halftime of a PBA game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. /bmjo