LTFRB sets dialogue with TNVS drivers, operators on July 9

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has set a dialogue with transport network vehicle services (TNVS) drivers and operators on Tuesday, July 9.

The dialogue will be held a day after a TNVS group’s planned “transport holiday,” where they will temporarily stop operations and go offline for 12 hours.

The LTFRB said on Friday that the dialogue “aims to address concerns of TNVS operators on the process of accreditation and the necessity of such regulations and requirements.”

“The agency hopes that this platform will help enlighten both TNVS Operators, Transport Network Companies (TNCs) and all other stakeholders to understand that requirements and regulations are created and put in place for the safety of the commuting public, our most important stakeholder,” the agency said in a statement.

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III had cautioned against the “planned disruptive action,” appealing to the drivers and operators not to hold public as “hostage.”

