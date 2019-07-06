Island Water: 3 more fastcraft options to travel to Bohol, and back

While it is totally fun to discover the wonders of the Philippines by sea, some of us may take a step back from the adventures because of one thing: Motion sickness.

However, don’t let that hinder you from exploring because Island Water Fastcraft is ready to give you the most comfortable ride at sea.

Owned by Shogun Ships Company Inc., Island Water was created to provide top of the line service to guests.

The company has reinvented the transportation industry by providing safe, efficient and affordable price to travelers with a luxurious travel experience.

Jannie Cañares, Shogun Ships Co. Inc. marketing assistant, said that three vessels were plying routes from Cebu to Tagbilaran, and Hagnaya to Sta. Fe.

With the increasing number of passengers and travelers from Cebu to Bohol, Cañares said that they are a great addition to the line of vessels plying the routes.

“We also received a positive response from the community,” said Cañares.

As to its expansions, Cañares said that they planned to put up a Mactan to Bohol route as soon as possible with tie-ups with the management of Island Central Mall in Mactan.

“The plan is to have a route from Mactan in Marina Mall to Bohol as soon as possible,” said Cañares.

Passenger fares from Cebu to Bohol are P475 (Premium Economy) while its Business Class are priced at P675.

For more inquiries visit: Island Waters