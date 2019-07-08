Former UV player Jerome Napao making the most out of stint with Max4-Birada Cebu 3×3 team

Cebu City, Philippines—Former University of the Visayas (UV) forward Jerome Napao is relishing the chance to once again play basketball at the national level and he is making sure to take advantage of it in his stint representing Max4-Birada Cebu in the Chooks to Go Patriot’s Cup.

An energetic, multi-faceted 6-foot-1 forward, Napao rose to prominence in the 2017 season of the Cesafi as he helped lead the UV Green Lancers to the championship. Along the way, he scooped up a prestigious Mythical Five award.

However, not long after playing his final season for UV, Napao seemingly dropped out from the basketball scene.

In his words, he set out playing in every pay-for-play stint he possibly could to support himself.

“I was playing in a lot of panalay (pay-for-play) leagues to support my daily needs. I was also trying to find a job,” shared Napao in a talk with CDN Digital.

As fate would have it, Napao got a call from Dondon Hontiveros about giving the Max4-Birada a shot.

Napao did not hesitate to give it a shot and in the last two legs, has played very well in the 3×3 circuit. As a matter of fact, he helped lead Cebu to its very first semifinal appearance in the Patriot’s Cup where they fell to eventual runners-up, Wilkins Balanga.

“I just feel blessed and thankful that I’m given a chance to play and represent Cebu in Chooks to Go 3×3,” said Napao.

In as much as he has tried to make a living out of the sport he loves, Napao shares he has a different dream he wants to attain.

“For now, I’m hoping to be part of the Philippine National Police (PNP)because the process is ongoing,” disclosed Napao. “But if ever I will not get lucky there, I’ll try out for the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) next season. For now, I’m just focusing on my chosen profession.” /bmjo