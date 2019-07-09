Three teams log back-to-back wins in IBP hoops

Cebu City, Philippines—The Gilas Defenders, the Spartans, and the Pañeros all got their second wins in a row in the IBP Basketball League 2019 1st Conference Powered by Tough Gear Sportswear last weekend at the Capitol Parish Gym.

The Gilas Defenders outlasted the Rebels, 78-69, thanks to the 20 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks of Van Ligutan.

The Spartans, meanwhile, edged the Aniceta Red Vipers, 86-84, as Redemtor Regis tallied a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pañeros came away with 67-59 win over the 1 Cebu LEX Idols, as Benedict Salizon had dominant performance of 16 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Dissenters Bad Boys also notched their very first win of the competition after they defeated the YLAC by a wide margin, 89-61.

Reiner Apolinario starred in that game as he had 21 points, 14 boards, two assists, two steals and a block. /bmjo