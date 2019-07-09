UC, STAR TKD win in Regional Taekwondo Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The jins of the University of Cebu (UC) Main and STAR TKD finished as overall champions in the kyurogi and poomsae events, respectively, in the 2019 Regional Taekwondo Championships held Sunday, July 8, 2019, at the Civic Center in Danao City, Cebu.

UC dominated the kyorugi events with a total of 12 gold medals, seven silvers and seven bronze medals (12-7-7) while STAR TKD reigned in the poomsae events with a medal tally of 14-6-5.

Finishing as first runner-up in the kyurogi events was Sugbo Danao with a medal tally of 5-0-2, while UC Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) took the second runner-up honors with a medal haul of 3-6-9.

In the poomsae, first runner-up honors went to Toledo TKD with its medal count of 5-5-14 while the Avenger’s TKD settled for second runner-up honors with 5-4-3.

Others who clinched medals were Sugbo TKD (4-7-9), RPOWER (2-3-2), Guadalupe TKD (3 silvers and 2 bronzes), ANNAVEN TKD (2 silvers and 3 bronzes) and Tisa National HS (one silver).

Leading the gold contribution for UC Main was Sal Luiji Estrada with two while chipping in one gilt each were Yasmin May Manulong, Mayn Yengele Coran, Frank Mark Escuadro, Ma. Martha dela Victoria, Seanrick Emmanuel Garces, Rena Jean Tigmo, Cheryl Pasarda, Weence Jacob Rama, John Albert Bulahan and Daniel Sator.

UC also bagged five Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors in the kyurogi events. They were Estrada in the senior men, Coran in the senior women, Pasarda in the junior girls, Tigmo in the cadet girls, and Garces in the grade school boys.

Sugbo Naga also went home with three MVP honors courtesy of Arnold Montalvo in the junior boys, Guiseppe Gershom Enriquez in the cadet boys, and Mitch Alizee Enriquez in the grade school girls. /bmjo