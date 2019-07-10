Vinluan to take over as CCPO chief on July 11

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A new leader will stand at the helm of the Cebu City Police Office (CPPO) on Thursday, July 11.

Police Colonel Royina Garma will turnover the CCPO leadership to Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan at 9 a.m. marking another milestone in history as Garma, the first woman CCPO chief, will hand over the baton to another woman director.

As Vinluan will craft her legacy as CCPO chief, Garma will be serving as the general manager at the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

With Vinluan leading the police force of Cebu City, Police Captain Arieza Otida, public information officer of CPPO, hopes that initiatives such as the “Itug-an ni CD” (Tell it to the City Director) will continue.

In a press briefing held at Camp Sotero Cabahug on July 10, 2019, Otida said “Itug-an ni CD” is considered as a communication platform of the police to reach out to the public.

“Kini nakita nato nga usa ni sya ka communication arm sa Cebu City Police Office kun diin makita nato ang mga accomplishment sa tagsa-tagsa ka kapulisan,” said Otiza.

(We saw this as a communication arm of the Cebu City Police Office to present the accomplishments of each member of the police force.)

She added that “Itug-an ni CD” is another way to get the feedback of the media and the community regarding the services of the police.

As Garma leaves CCPO, Otida said the city director is remembered for the strict disciplinary measures she imposed on erring police officers, which help them accomplish tasks.

Otida said they commit to support Vinluan as she takes on the CCPO leadership. / celr