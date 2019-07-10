Max4-Birada Cebu’s Elmer Echavez eager to learn more in 3×3 basketball

Cebu City, Philippines—At just 20 years of age, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) forward Elmer Echavez is the youngest player to ever suit up in the country’s roughest and toughest 3×3 circuit, the Chooks-to-Go Patriot’s Cup.

And while he admits that he still has a lot of growing up to do, especially when it comes to the 3×3 game, the Talisay City-native says the experience of being able to compete at that level is one he will treasure for a very long time.

“It really is an honor to play against the very best 3×3 players in the country,” said the soft-spoken Max4-Birada Cebu forward, who is currently taking up a Marketing course at USJ-R.

A former MVP of the Governor’s Cup basketball tournament, Echavez has been consistently showing off his potential in his second season playing in the Cesafi.

His flashes of brilliance did not go unnoticed by Max4-Birada Cebu coach, Cebu City Councilor, Dondon Hontiveros.

Echavez immediately jumped at the opportunity to be part of the Cebu squad and his persistence paid off last weekend when the team made it to the semifinals for the very first time.

“I was very happy because I did not expect to be part of the Cebu team and I’m so blessed that our team entered the semifinals,” he added.

With two legs worth of experience already tucked under his belt, Echavez is raring for more heading to penultimate leg this weekend.

“For me, it takes time to adjust because of the fast pace and physicality of the game. I’m one of the youngest players to ever play in the Chooks-to-Go 3×3 so I’m excited!” /bmjo