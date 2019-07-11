BAC starts process for outsourcing of Capitol staff, medical personnel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) targets to complete the bidding process for the outsourcing of employees in the provincial government by the third week of August.

Provincial Treasurer Roy Salubre, who chairs the BAC, said they have yet to receive the list of needed personnel for each of the Capitol’s department from the Human Resources Management Office.

Based on the number of employee slots that will be endorsed by the HRMO, the BAC will set the amount of bid contract for the different positions.

Salubre explained that since different departments in the Capitol will need different competencies, there may be multiple manpower companies that will supply the employees for each department.

The outsourcing of employees in the provincial government will cover all vacant positions based on the prescribed plantilla, including medical personnel in the 16 districts and 4 provincial hospitals.

“We have just started. Hopefully, our target is by the third week of August, makakuha na gyud ta og personnel. Sa pagkakaron, ang gicompute nato is the number of personnel,” Salubre said.

Read more: Capitol may outsource employees from manpower agencies anew

In earlier interviews, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced that the Capitol will revert to outsourcing Capitol employees from manpower services company.

This way, Garcia said work will be more efficient since the manpower agency will be the one responsible in disciplining the workers that they supply in the Capitol.

Garcia also said that with outsourcing, the Capitol will have less operational cost since they will not need to pattern the payment of the employees on the government’s salary grade scheme and the increase in the government wages as prescribed by the Salary Standardization Law. /bmjo