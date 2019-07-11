Ironman participants glad to be using CSCR anew for bike route 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Local participants of the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 Philippines are happy that the 90-kilometer bike phase will once again utilize the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) of the South Road Properties (SRP) on August 11, 2019.

Franz Baguio, an International Triathlon Union (ITU) Level 1 coach and the head coach for the Cebu City Rider Omega Triathlon Team, said he has several reasons for wanting the Ironman to be back at the SRP.

“First, they can control the drafting zone; second, less accident; third, we have a wider road and lastly, you can enjoy your aerobars ‘coz most of the time, you’re on your aero positions,” said Baguio.

Last year’s bike course had participants going up and down the Mandaue-Mactan Bridge several times after former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña refused for the SRP to be used for the bike route.

Sunrise Events Inc. general manager Princess Galura confirmed that this year’s race will basically use the entire 2017 route, which had the M Loop for the bike phase, a favorite among local and international participants.

This means that the half Ironman race will once again traverse four cities of Cebu from Lapu-Lapu to Mandaue, Cebu and Talisay.

Voltaire Montebon, a consistent Ironman participant, is also happy that the race will once again be passing by the SRP.

“Yup, it’s very nice and more okay. Imagine you can cover four (4) cities, you can promote sports tourism,” said Montebon who added that it will also encourage many people especially the youngsters, who will see the participants, to try the sport.

“Ironman in Cebu, it’s just like fiesta in Cebu too, imagine all over Cebu watching you racing along the coastal line,” said Montebon. “It’s fantastic!”

Like Baguio, Montebon also appreciates the wider space that the SRP provides in the bike phase of the race.

“Now no problem, the route is nice, the road it’s bigger compared to last year and easy for the marshals to see who who is drafting you,” said Montebon.

Drafting is not allowed in the race.

There are some, however, who preferred last year’s bike route such as Irwin Ramas-Uypitching of Dumaguete City, also a consistent Ironman participant.

“Just around Mactan island. More festive too. SRP is too empty and boring,” said Uypitching, who added that SRP is also too windy.

“Headwind makes it difficult. Must be a struggle going to Talisay City but fast on the way back ‘coz pushed by tailwind.” /bmjo