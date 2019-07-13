Goat goes viral on Facebook for being ‘too handsome’

MANILA, Philippines — Most of the time, animals go viral after doing something extraordinary but not for this goat from Perak Malaysia whose photos effortlessly went viral on Facebook on July 6, just because he’s just “too handsome.”

Sebab dia handsome kita snap gambar dia banyak sikit. Muda lagi baru 11 bulan 🤣*Kepada yang nak cari kambing hensem2 dan lawa2 bole like page kita 😆😆 Posted by Muhammad Livestock Farm on Sabtu, 6 Julai 2019

Muhammad Livestock Farm FB page shared appealing photos of the goat who stole the attention of netizens with his crest and smile.

“Because He’s handsome we snap a picture of him a lot. Young is only 11 months old,” the FB page said in the caption.

According to My Metro, the male goat named “Remus,” seems to love having his pictures taken and often looks like he’s even smiling at the camera.

The farm owner said that when he first saw “Remus”, he was also astonished. In fact, it’s one of the reasons why he bought the goat in the first place.

As of writing, the post garnered more than 1,800 reactions, 1,700 comments and 4,000 shares on Facebook. /muf