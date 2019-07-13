IN PHOTOS: CIT vs SWU in 2019 CESAFI Partner’s Cup College Division
By Gerard Vincent Francisco and Jonas Panerio |July 13,2019 - 10:04 AM
The Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras solidified their place in the College Basketball Division of the CESAFI Partner’s Cup 2019 after a beatdown of the Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 76 – 59 at the Cebu Coliseum.
Here are some photos of the game by correspondent Jonas Panerio.
