IN PHOTOS: CIT vs SWU in 2019 CESAFI Partner’s Cup College Division

By Gerard Vincent Francisco and Jonas Panerio | July 13,2019 - 10:04 AM

The Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras solidified their place in the College Basketball Division of the CESAFI Partner’s Cup 2019 after a beatdown of the Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 76 – 59 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Here are some photos of the game by correspondent Jonas Panerio.

