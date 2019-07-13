IN PHOTOS: CIT vs SWU in 2019 CESAFI Partner’s Cup College Division

By Gerard Vincent Francisco and Jonas Panerio |July 13,2019 - 10:04 AM

The Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras solidified their place in the College Basketball Division of the CESAFI Partner’s Cup 2019 after a beatdown of the Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 76 – 59 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Here are some photos of the game by correspondent Jonas Panerio.

Lamine Thiam lies down on the floor after a hit during the college game against the CIT Wildcats.

SWU’s Shaquille Imperial penetrates the CIT – U defense in a CESAFI Partner’s Cup game at the Cebu Coliseum. | Jonas Panerio.

CIT-U’s Mo Kone grabs a rebound against the SWU Cobras.

CIT – U’s Jesse Aloro tries to maneuver for a layup.

/ celr

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.