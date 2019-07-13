Huawei calls on US to lift export restrictions

July 13,2019

A couple of customers check mobile phones at a Huawei retail store in Novaliches, Quezon City in the Philippines. (Dennis Maliwanag/INQUIRER.net)

SHENZHEN, China — The chairman of Huawei said the Chinese tech giant has yet to see any benefit from President Donald Trump’s promise to allow U.S. companies to sell some components to the company and called on Washington to remove it from a security blacklist.

The “unjust and unfair” decision to add Huawei Technologies Ltd., the biggest maker of network equipment for phone companies, to a list that restricts exports is hurting its U.S. suppliers and global customers, Liang Hua told a news conference.

American officials accuse Huawei of facilitating Chinese spying, a charge the company denies, and see it as a growing competitor to U.S. technology industries. Its founder, Ren Zhengfei, said in June the company has cut sales forecasts by $30 billion over the next two years due to curbs on access to U.S. chips and other components.

Trump promised last month to allow some sales to Huawei but said it will stay on the “entity list” until talks over Washington’s tariff war with Beijing are concluded.

“So far we haven’t seen any tangible change,” Liang said.
