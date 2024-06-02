OpenAI designs special version of ChatGPT for universities

OpenAI has announced ChatGPT Edu, a version of its conversational AI tool specially designed for universities. The idea is for generative AI to come to the aid not only of students, but also of campus teaching staff and researchers.

The initiative was prompted by the success various universities were having using ChatGPT Enterprise, designed, as its name suggests, for businesses.

Today, ChatGPT is used in many US universities for a variety of tasks, from personalized tutoring to resume reviewing and grading assistance for professors.

Powered by GPT-4o, ChatGPT Edu will be able to analyze and summarize data (texts, documents, images), as well as search for information on the internet.

According to OpenAI, this tool will be effective for text interpretation, coding, mathematical comprehension and languages, with over 50 supported. It will also offer the possibility of creating your own personalized language models (GPTs) and sharing them within collaborative workspaces.

In addition, OpenAI says that this version will offer users “significantly higher message limits” compared to the free version of ChatGPT, now also be powered by GPT-4o.

Universities are invited to contact OpenAI about implementing this dedicated tool on their campuses, the idea being to enable them to deploy ChatGPT Edu on a large scale from the start of the new academic year.