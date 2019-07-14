Tabal shares some of her blessings to kids on her 30th birthday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana marathon Olympian Mary Joy Tabal had wanted to surprise young runners on her birthday by giving them each a pair of brand new running shoes.

Instead, she was the one who got a surprise when the students of the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Girlstown presented her with a handwritten birthday card, a cake which they made, and a song and dance number wherein they were joined by their sister school, SMS Boystown.

“I am beyond happy. Happy kaayo ko to share happiness with you, kanang makita nako nga lipay kaayo mo so, that’s the biggest gift nga akong na receive today, to see more than 200 or mga 300 kids smiling during my birthday, dako na kaayo na gift sa akoa,” Tabal tearfully told the young runners.

(I am beyond happy. I am so happy to share happiness with you. To see you happy, so, that’s the biggest gift that I have received today, to see more than 200 or about 300 kids smiling during my birthday, that is already a huge gift for me.)

Tabal, together with her long-time coach, John Philip Dueñas, organized a fun run and gift-giving activity during her birthday, July 13, 2019 at the AFP Central Command, Camp Lapu-Lapu in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The beneficiaries were members of the Grassroots Running Advocacy Program of the Philippines (GRAPP), which Dueñas and Tabal founded in 2015.

Through GRAPP, they have been giving free long distance running training to young runners from the northern town of Liloan; the mountain barangay of Guba in Cebu City, where Tabal grew up; and the SMS Girlstown in Talisay City and SMS Boystown in Barangay Tungkop, Minglanilla town, both located in southern Cebu.

Tabal told the young runners that she was touched with what they did as she had been celebrating her birthday alone because she had been going abroad the past few years for her training.

“I have been away since 2016, 17, 18. I have not, so I haven’t been celebrating my birthday here. I have been celebrating my birthday abroad, training alone, so this day is quite very special for me, it’s my 30th birthday,” said Tabal.

The Southeast Asian Games gold medalist had earlier told CDN Digital that she wanted to celebrate her birthday by giving back to the kids as she had been very blessed through the sport of running.

“As I turn 30, na realize nako na grabeh ang blessings and gifts nahatag sa akoa ni Lord mao on my 10th year as a long distance athlete, I would like to share love and joy to these kids, as much love and joy na gihatag sa running sa akoa. I want them to know that birthday gifts can be in a form of health, career in life and to be surrounded with good people are enough, I mean mas dako na gift,” said Tabal.

(As I turn 30, I realized that I have received so much, gifts and blessings, from the Lord. That is why on my 10th year as a long distance athlete, I would like to share love and joy to these kids, as much love and joy that running gave me. I want them to know that birthday gifts can be in a form of health, career in life and to be surrounded with good people are enough, I mean a much more worthy gift.)

According to Tabal, she is very happy that she’s given the opportunity to share her birthday with the young runners.

“Pasalamat ko nga I have the opportunity to share my special day with you. I hope nga kani na way of giving you joy, love happiness will also inspire you to become someone you dream of becoming in the future,” said Tabal to the young runners.

(I am grateful that I have the opportunity to share my special day with you. I hope that this way of giving you joy, love happiness will also inspire you to become someone you dream of becoming in the future.)

Tabal also made a wish not only for herself but also for the young runners.

“Ang ako wish is not only for myself, but I also wish something for you, na unta ma inspire mo and then to whoever and whatever inyo ma achieve in the future, kahibawo unta mo molook back, always ninyo ibutang inyo feet on the ground kay for me it’s not about kanang dali kaayo ka ma remember sa mga taw because of the achievements that you achieved but dili, naa pay mas more ana, people will remember you of who you become after those achievements kay daghan na successful but gamay lang ang nakashare pud ug joy to others so I am very happy na to share this special day with you guys,” said Tabal.

(My wish is not only for myself but I also wish something for you. That hopefully you will be inspired, and that whoever and whatever you will achieve in the future, you will know how to look back, always keep your feet on the ground. Because for me, it’s not about people remembering you because of the achievements that you achieved, but no, there’s more than that, people will remember you of who you have become after those achievements because many have become successful but only a few have shared joy to others. So, I am very happy to share this special day with you guys.)/dbs