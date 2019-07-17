‘Accomplished’ Pacman now in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS—Manny Pacquiao arrived here at dusk on Monday just when this city began to light up.

Once again he will headline Saturday evening (Sunday in Manila) along with the likes of Sin City regulars David Copperfield and Barry Manilow. Their faces were among those adorning the giant marquees on gleaming buildings around the strip.

“I just want to keep my name at the top of boxing and continue my career. I already accomplished what I want to accomplish in boxing,” said Pacquiao before hitting the road from Los Angeles.

It is clear that the 40-year-old boxing megastar—and a senator of the republic back home—knows very well that he is on an extended run of a blockbuster career.

This time around, it’s the brash, unbeaten Keith Thurman who hopes to be the perfect foil when they clash for the WBA welterweight crown at MGM Grand here.

Both protagonists are already here, though the “Grand Arrivals” show is set for Tuesday afternoon at the hotel’s vast lobby.

“I’m continuing my career because boxing is my passion. I [still] have lots to do in [boxing], especially because God gave me these blessings and favors—good health, speed and power.”