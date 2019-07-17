Duterte says he’s a ‘deeply religious person’

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said he is a “deeply religious person,” even after his previous tirades and scathing remarks against the Catholic Church, religion and God.

“You might think that just because I quarrel with the cardinals and bishops, that I am irreverent, that I could be a sacrilegious guy. Pastor knows me, I am a deeply religious person, that’s the truth. And my guiding light, Pastor knows that, is the bible,” Duterte said Wednesday in an interview with Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

The President, known for his foul-mouthed remarks has also ridiculed God, sparking widespread anger.

Duterte previously said called bishops are “useless,” and even urged bystanders rob and kill them.

He later said it was a joke.

Duterte also claimed that a large number of priests are gay, as he attacked the Catholic Church for interfering in his war on drugs and anti-criminality campaign.

He often accused the Catholic Church of as “the most hypocritical institution in the entire Philippines.

In Wednesday’s interview, Duterte also condemned Islamic State militants and stressed that killing and cruelty is against the teaching of “my God.”

Duterte has claimed in his previous speeches and interviews that he has killed a number of criminals when he was still Davao City mayor, but on Wednesday said he was merely teasing his critics. /gsg