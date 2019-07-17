LOOK: Cardo’s ‘death scene’ in Ang Probinsyano draws hilarious reactions, memes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Did Cardo Dalisay just die? Is this another dream of Alyana?

These were the most common reactions among netizens following the death scene of Cardo, Coco Martin’s character on the episode of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyono” last July 16.

In the mentioned episode, Task Force Agila led by Cardo, entered the hideout of Bungo, who was portrayed by Baron Geisler. While Cardo was chasing down the gang leader, Cardo was caught off guard and was stabbed by Bungo on his lower left abdomen. Cardo then fell down and vomitted blood as he was pierced by Bungo with the knife.

This scene has been circulating online and has received numerous hilarious reactions by the Filipino netizens. In fact, some netizens showed again their creativity in making memes about another Cardo’s death scene.

Below, we listed the funniest reactions and memes that dominate the social media community today.

/dbs