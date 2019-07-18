Cebu City government to clean up Pasil Fish Market

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government plans to conduct a regular cleanup campaign for the Pasil Fish Market in order to maintain its cleanliness.

Lawyer Floros Casas Jr., Cebu city administrator, said Mayor Edgardo Labella’s directive would seek to clean the public markets in the city.

The “massive” cleanup drive will start in the Pasil Fish Market, which is the largest fish market in the city, as the pilot area for the project.

The city administrator met with the Market Authority; the Public Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE); chiefs of Barangays Suba, Sawang, and Pasil; and the fish vendor organizations to discuss on the implementation of the cleanup drive.

“Ang atong Pasil Fish Market hugaw gyod no. Even atong mga kapitan nireklamo na hugaw kaayo. So si mayor, niorder gyod siya nga limpyohon gyod ang public markets,” said Casas.

(The Pasil Fish Market is already filthy. Even our barangay chiefs are complaining of the garbage. So the mayor really ordered to clean all the public markets.)

Casas encouraged the vendors to help in the cleanup by keeping their own areas clean from trash and segregating their own wastes.

Although there will be no penalty for those who will not help in the cleanup, he called on them to contribute to the market’s cleanliness at this is their main work area.

He said the massive cleanup drive would start in the public markets since this was where most of the city’s food were stored, sold, and bought.

They hope to move on to other public areas as well after the cleanups have been implemented in the public markets.

Casas said they were looking into making the clean-up a weekly practice in the Pasil Fish Market.

City Councilor David Tumulak is encouraging the market vendors to contribute in the cleanup drive.

“It’s a moral obligation sa mga market vendors nga sila ang molimpyo sa ilang surroundings (that they will clean their surroundings),” said Tumulak.

Tumulak said the cleanliness of the markets would affect the health and safety of the city residents who had been consuming the products of these markets. /dbs