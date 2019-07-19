Dengue cases up 17% in Cebu City; health department records 1,075 cases from January to July 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A total of 1,075 dengue cases from January 2019 to July 2019 was recorded by the Cebu City Health Department, an increase of 17.3% or 156 cases from the same period in 2018.

Dr. Daisy Villa, Cebu City Health Officer, said there were 916 cases from January to July 2018.

Villa said the cases were in high in January and February 2019, which made the 2019 figures higher than 2018.

In January 2019, 496 cases were recorded, which is at least 364 cases higher compared to the 132 cases in January 2018.

In February 2019, there were 225 cases recorded compared to the 126 cases in February 2018.

Villa said they are expecting more dengue cases as the rainy season progresses.

This report has prompted the Cebu City Health Department to strengthen its information drive.

Villa said they are targeting barangays with the highest number of dengue cases.

On top of the list is Barangay Guadalupe, which has 97 cases with two deaths in a span of seven months in 2019.

This is followed by Barangay Lahug at 62 cases with no deaths.

Barangays Tisa, Labangon, Talamban, Basak San Nicolas, Kalunasan, Mambaling, Apas, Pardo, Mabolo, and Kamputhaw also have high number of dengue cases with recorded deaths.

A total of eight people died in Cebu City in the last seven months of 2019 because of dengue.

Information drive

Villa said that public education is the priority of the department as the dengue disease can be prevented with cleaner surroundings.

She urged the public to spend time on a daily basis to check their homes and look for possible breeding grounds of mosquitoes including in water dispenser drainers, vases, air conditioning units, and decorative plants.

“Change the water daily if possible. If you can only do it on a weekly basis, make sure to brush the container because eggs can stick to the sides and grow with fresh clean water,” she said.

She discouraged indiscriminate fogging as the chemicals can harm humans.

She said fogging is only recommended in the event of a dengue outbreak.

Villa also urged the barangays to cooperate and ensure that canals and waterways are clean and that there is no stagnant water, which can become breeding places of mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus.

Villa suggested to use curtains over open windows because curtains are affordable and effective to prevent the entry of mosquitoes inside the house.

She said the prevention of dengue cases should be coupled by early detection.

She emphasized the need to bring sick family members or friends in the hospital when they have recurring fever and rashes so they can be treated immediately. / celr