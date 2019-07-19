Parkmall holds Hobbyverse as it makes own community mall niche

Parkmall continues to stay true to being a community mall in Cebu as it holds another community-oriented event — Hobbyverse 2019.

The three-day event from July 19 to 21 aims to showcase various collections from artists, toy collectors, musicians, cosplayers and the Cebuano bookworm community.

According to Ramon Basabe, the idea of creating an avenue for hobbyist and collectors has been pursued after the team acknowledges that Parkmall is a community mall that aims to provide an avenue to the different communities in Cebu.

“Why do we need to compete with the standards of the big malls when we can make our own category that can open to new communities,” said Basabe.

“So with that, Hobbyverse was born,” he added.

Hobbyverse is among the number of activities Parkmall has in store for the whole year.

Last April, Parkmall celebrated its Pet Festival which gathers different pet communities in Cebu. They also organized the biggest gathering of everything plants and flowers for the horticulture community in Cebu.

“These are just among our activities that will cater to the different communities in Cebu,” said Basabe.

By staying true to being a community mall, Parkmall has opened new doors to a wider community and connected more people in Cebu./dbs