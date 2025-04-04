Russian vlogger in viral stunt to face unjust vexation raps
Case filed against foreigner for trying to grab a security guard's hat, grab his gun
MANILA, Philippines — Unjust vexation cases have been filed by security guards against the Russian vlogger who livestreamed himself harassing Filipinos in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig.
This is according to the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday.
They were referring to internet content creator Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who was seen grabbing a security guard’s hat, trying to seize the gun of another security guard, and threatening to rob a woman in BGC.
“Two filed a case. What was filed against him was unjust vexation,” PNP Public Information Office chief Col. Randulf Tuaño said in a press briefing in Camp Crame.
When asked if the filing was regular, Tuaño replied in the affirmative.
Viral livestream
Zdorovetskiy was taken into the custody of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday following the livestream, which drew flak from Filipinos after it went viral on Tuesday.
He is currently being held in the BI detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig, where he awaits deportation.
“Wherever we go, especially if we’re not from there, let’s respect the local laws and customs,” Tuaño said.
