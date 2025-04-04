Solidifying sustainability: Excelsior Farms Inc. activates solar roofs for its swine and egg farms

Excelsior Farms Inc., a trailblazer in modern pig farming, further advances sustainable agriculture with the official activation of its 1 Megawatt-peak (MWp) grid-tied solar energy system, powering both its Swine and Egg farms, on April 1, 2025.

Inspired by its corporate office, which has saved about 70% of its usual energy costs, the next 12 months are predicted to be brighter and cleaner for Excelsior Farms Inc. and Eggcelsior Poultry Farm Inc.

In collaboration with Solar Connect Energy Corporation, the milestone serves as a reaffirmation of the company’s steadfast embrace to innovation and environmental responsibility.

“Before we started more than a decade ago, it’s been our advocacy to look into Green Energy…It’s our own little way of really helping Mother Earth [and] reducing our carbon footprint,” cites Excelsior Farms Inc. and Eggcelsior Poultry Farms Inc. President and CEO Alvin Hing during an exclusive interview with CDN Digital.

The solar panels will power key operations across Excelsior Farms Inc.’s Swine Farm in Pinamungajan and Eggcelsior Poultry Farms Inc. in Argao, ensuring a cleaner and more efficient energy source for its production facilities.

The official switch-on ceremony of the solar energy system was graced by executives from Excelsior and EGGcelsior including President and CEO Alvin Hing, General Manager Valiant Ngo, and Senior Manager for Supply Chain Fritziel Alde, alongside Solar Connect Energy Corporation President Jimmy Hsu and Director Edmun Yen, among others.

Beneficial Domino Effects

The company’s transition to renewable energy goes beyond innovation, as it is expected to reduce its overall energy consumption costs by approximately 20-25% for the swine farm. This substantiates President Hsu’s claim that, in addition to being environmentally and community-friendly, solar energy is a great alternative given the persistent rise in energy costs in the Philippines.

Hing emphasized that the shift to renewable energy is not solely for financial benefits. It also serves to strengthen the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability through environmental stewardship. He also expressed hope that other industry players will follow in their footsteps.

The Beginning of a Greener Future

Given that the current solar power system’s capacity remains insufficient to fully meet the growing energy demands of both farms, the company, in collaboration with Solar Connect Energy Corporation, is actively planning an expansion of its solar energy coverage, potentially doubling its reach.

This expansion will not only enhance their sustainability efforts but also ensure that both farms benefit from more efficient and cost-effective energy solutions, thereby reducing carbon emissions and operational costs.