Crucial elimination round games in Partner’s Cup set
Games Saturday:
Cebu Coliseum
1 p.m. – Joemang’s-UC vs. Tough Gear-CIT-U
2:30 p.m. – SWU-Phinma vs. USPF
4 p.m. – ARQ-UV vs. USJ-R
Cebu City, Philippines—With the elimination round nearing its conclusion, the race for the Final Four will get a lot clearer after the triple-header in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.
The league-leading ARQ-University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will be aiming to pad their incredible preseason winning streak to 10 games when they battle the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars at 4 p.m.
A win today will give the three-time defending Cesafi champions one of the two twice-to-beat bonuses in the semifinal round.
At 3-7 (win-loss) USJ-R is looking to keep their flickering hopes for the Final Four alive.
In other games, the Joemang’s Surplus-University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters will face the struggling Tough Gear-Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats with an eye on a top two finish.
Game time is at 1 p.m.
At 6-3, UC is currently in third place, a half-game behind the second place Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, who sport a 7-2 record and will be taking on the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers at 2:30 p.m.
Holding a 3-6 record, USPF is aiming to put an end to its three-game losing slump to bolster its slim chance at sneaking in to the Final Four. /bmjo
