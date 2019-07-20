For this group of friends, the Mambaling underpass is the best place to perform the Lion King chant

Screen grabbed from Imar’s video posted last July 17.

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Lion King fever has gone beyond the four corners of the theatres here in Cebu.

A group of friends showed their excitement for the live-action film, The Lion King, when they decided to imitate the famous chant of the movie at the newly-opened Mambaling Underpass.

The nostalgic opening chant of the movie has been a favorite among Lion King fans.

Imari Azel Del Rosario, 23, posted the video of her friend, Hershe Aguas Fortalejo, last July 17.

Fortalejo was seen mimicking the famous opening chant of the movie past midnight of July 17.

“We were on our way home from (a fast food chain) in Mambaling. As we were walking along the area near the underpass, we got so curious about what it looks like,” says Del Rosario.

Del Rosario says Fortalejo then decided to mimic the chant.

The song ‘Circle of Life’ starts off with a chant in the Zulu language of Africa which most of the people do not understand.

The chant means, “Here comes a lion, father/Oh yes it is a lion, here comes a lion, father.”

Since the movie opened in cinemas last July 17, Rosario and Fortalejo’s group of friends have not yet seen the movie because of their hectic schedules.

“We haven’t had the chance to see the movie yet, but we plan on watching it together. We are really excited for the movie. It has been a long time coming for us,” says Del Rosario.

The comments’ section was filled with laughing emojis from the netizens.

