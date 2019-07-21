Perfect 10! UV two wins away from sweeping elimination round

Cebu City, Philippines—The ARQ-University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers have made it 10 wins in a row after they slipped past the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 93-89, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The magic number for the three-time defending Cesafi champions is now down to one, which means they only need to win one of their remaining two games to clinch the top seed in the Final Four.

At 10-0 (win-loss) UV is already assured of having a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

Lass Coulibally led the Green Lancers in scoring with 22 points while Gileant Delator — fresh off playing in the Jump10 Philippine Selection — had 16 points. Jiesel Tarrosa also stepped up and scored 14 markers.

USJ-R dropped to 3-8 in spite getting 15 points from super sophomore Elmer Echavez and 13 markers apiece from the frontcourt combo of Carl Cabulao and Arnold Azangue.

Miguel Gastador chipped in 11 of his own for a Jaguars squad that was missing head coach Leode Garcia, who was in Manila to attend a coaching conference. /bmjo