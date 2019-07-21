Where to go for free public viewing of Pacquiao vs Thurman fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Filipino ring icon Manny Pacquiao will once again go up the ring, this time, against a younger opponent, American Keith Thurman, in what has been labelled as the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight showdown.

The fight will be on Saturday night, July 20, 2019 (Sunday morning, July 21, 2019 Philippine time) at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

As is the norm all over the Philippines, free live viewings of the fight will be held in public gymnasiums.

In Cebu, Mandauehanons will be able to watch the Filipino boxing icon’s fight for free at the Mandaue City Heritage Plaza located in front of the Mandaue City Hall.

This was announced via the Facebook page of the Mandaue City Public Information Office.

Over in the south, Talisaynons will also get to watch the Pacquiao vs Thurman fight for free at the Barangay Pooc Multi-Purpose Gym at 9 a.m.

In Lapu-Lapu City, Oponganons can also view the fight for free at the Lapu-Lapu City Hoops Dome at 9 a.m. This was announced on the FB page of newly-installed Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

The 40-year-old multi-division world champion Pacquiao will be fighting an opponent, who is not only 10 years his junior, but who is also undefeated.

Pacquiao holds a record of 61 wins (39 by way of knockouts), 7 losses and 2 draws, while Thurman has a 29-0 card, 22 by way of knockouts. / celr