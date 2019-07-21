Pacquiao-Thurman undercard: Luis Nery knocks out ‘Baby Pacquiao’

LAS VEGAS—Luis Nery’s fists claimed another victim, knocking out Juan Carlos Payano, dubbed as “Baby Pacquiao,” in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman main event Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena here.

Nery, the WBC Silver bantamweight champion, unloaded a vicious left to the body that sent Payano down and grimacing in pain, leading to the KO at 1:43 of the ninth round.

Despite dominating the fight, the hard-hitting Mexican said he had trouble early before getting the hang of it and eventually figuring out Payano.

“He was a very complicated fighter. He’s a veteran,” the unbeaten Nery said. “That left hook to the body was just devastating.”

The 24-year-old Nery chalked up the 30th win of his professional career that included 24 knockouts.

He also racked up his 11th consecutive stoppage while Payano, who drew comparisons to the eight-division champion due to his style and nothing more, dropped to 21-3.